FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Shares Gap Down to $6.94

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.94, but opened at $6.36. FedNat shares last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 461 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FNHC shares. Raymond James lowered FedNat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $92.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.46.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.69. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedNat Holding will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FedNat by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,062,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 14,001 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in FedNat by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 852,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 46,288 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in FedNat by 138.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 81,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 47,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FedNat by 1,037.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 41,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in FedNat by 54.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, Texas, and Alabama. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

