Feellike (FLL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $379.00

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded up 899.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 3rd. In the last week, Feellike has traded up 900% against the US dollar. One Feellike token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001572 BTC on exchanges. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $379.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $244.25 or 0.00479596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00073463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00078713 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00084250 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00054517 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.14 or 0.00491162 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial. The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com.

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

