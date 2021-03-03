Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ferro traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.31, with a volume of 344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other Ferro news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $175,012.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,118 shares in the company, valued at $13,275,085.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $243,517.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 243,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ferro by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ferro by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. Analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ferro (NYSE:FOE)

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

