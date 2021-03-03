FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock Price Down 9.8% After Analyst Downgrade

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s stock price dropped 9.8% during trading on Wednesday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $91.00 to $64.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. FibroGen traded as low as $34.31 and last traded at $34.35. Approximately 2,998,348 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 221% from the average daily volume of 934,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.07.

FGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

Get FibroGen alerts:

In other FibroGen news, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $139,393.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 192,292 shares in the company, valued at $8,001,270.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $133,764.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,603,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,418 shares of company stock worth $1,330,479 over the last ninety days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,228,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at $26,616,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth $22,465,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,897,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,923,000 after purchasing an additional 364,552 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,441,000 after buying an additional 267,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.59.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The business’s revenue was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

About FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.