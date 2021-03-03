Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 1,158 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,229,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,039,000 after purchasing an additional 58,017 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 23,284 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 259,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after acquiring an additional 33,021 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $414,424.50. Insiders sold a total of 14,083 shares of company stock worth $1,415,875 in the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,120.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.72. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.24.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

