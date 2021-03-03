Fiera Capital Corp Grows Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 97.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 742,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,618,000 after acquiring an additional 366,657 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 52.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 566,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,619,000 after purchasing an additional 194,332 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $10,072,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 127.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 188,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 105,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $14,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.55.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $154.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.88 and its 200-day moving average is $119.62. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $158.20.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.