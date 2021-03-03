Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 29,004 Shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,004 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.39% of Monroe Capital worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 64,290.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,064,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056,435 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $713,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Monroe Capital by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 67,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 53,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Monroe Capital by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 44,945 shares in the last quarter. 19.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monroe Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. Monroe Capital Co. has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $11.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market cap of $204.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 9,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $87,104.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $256,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

