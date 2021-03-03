Fiera Capital Corp Raises Position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of DMF stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Income alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.