Fiera Capital Corp Sells 694 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $74.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $82.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a PE ratio of -64.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.87 and its 200 day moving average is $66.14.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

