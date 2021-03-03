Fiera Capital Corp Takes Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 33,714 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $54,372,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 376.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,100,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,476,000 after buying an additional 2,449,625 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 241.6% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,773,666 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,179,000 after buying an additional 1,961,737 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 48.7% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,778,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $65,595,000 after buying an additional 1,237,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $16,865,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average is $18.05. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.28.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

