Fiera Capital Corp Trims Stock Holdings in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.30% of IRadimed worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 219.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in IRadimed in the first quarter valued at $241,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in IRadimed in the third quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in IRadimed by 44.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered IRadimed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

IRadimed stock opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.41 million, a P/E ratio of 74.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.97. IRadimed Co. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $26.31.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 11.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IRadimed news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $48,550.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $457,036.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

