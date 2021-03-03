Financial Analysis: TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) versus Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN)

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) and Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares TCF Financial and Bay National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCF Financial 10.11% 7.86% 0.90% Bay National N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TCF Financial and Bay National’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCF Financial $2.05 billion 3.44 $295.47 million $4.03 11.48 Bay National N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TCF Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bay National.

Volatility & Risk

TCF Financial has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bay National has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TCF Financial and Bay National, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TCF Financial 0 5 7 0 2.58 Bay National 0 0 0 0 N/A

TCF Financial presently has a consensus price target of $36.64, indicating a potential downside of 20.80%. Given TCF Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TCF Financial is more favorable than Bay National.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.5% of TCF Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of TCF Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Bay National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TCF Financial beats Bay National on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides consumer loans; loans secured by personal property, as well as unsecured personal loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; lease and equipment financing products; inventory financing products; and residential, consumer, and small business lending products. In addition, the company offers investment management and custodial, trust, and financial and estate planning services; retirement planning and employee benefit programs; and cash management, international trade finance, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services, as well as sells investment products, such as annuity products and mutual funds. Further, it provides treasury services comprising investment and borrowing portfolios, as well as manages capital, debt, and market risks; check cashing and remittance services; lines of credit, letters of credit, and capital market products; and credit and debit cards. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 520 branches, including 396 traditional branches, 121 supermarket branches, and three campus branches located in Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Colorado, Ohio, Wisconsin, Arizona, and South Dakota; and 1,099 ATMs. TCF Financial Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About Bay National

Bay National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It offers loans, deposits, investments and other banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Bay National Bank. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lutherville, MD.

