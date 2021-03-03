Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 2,097 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $24,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded down $8.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $471.88. 48,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,005. The firm has a market cap of $192.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $467.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.04.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,798 shares of company stock valued at $76,345,405 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

