Financial Counselors Inc. Has $39.29 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 593,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,556 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $39,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,582,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 239,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV stock traded up $2.06 on Wednesday, hitting $81.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,221. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $81.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.95.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

