Financial Review: Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) & Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) and Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and Equity Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Bancorp $134.42 million 2.81 $35.96 million $2.33 10.56 Equity Bancshares $200.49 million 1.96 $25.58 million $1.77 14.97

Sierra Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Equity Bancshares. Sierra Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Bancshares has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sierra Bancorp and Equity Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Equity Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sierra Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.61%. Equity Bancshares has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.98%. Given Sierra Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sierra Bancorp is more favorable than Equity Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and Equity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Bancorp 26.64% 11.06% 1.24% Equity Bancshares -42.38% 5.26% 0.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.9% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Equity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Equity Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sierra Bancorp beats Equity Bancshares on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. Its loan products include real estate, commercial, mortgage warehouse, agricultural, industrial, and consumer loans. The company also offers automated teller machines; electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives; online and automated telephone banking services; and remote deposit capture and automated payroll services for business customers. As of February 4, 2020, it operated 40 full service branches, a loan production office, an online branch, an agricultural credit center, and an SBA center. Sierra Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Porterville, California.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses. The company's loan products also comprise various consumer loans to individuals and professionals, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. It also provides debit cards; online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; mobile banking solutions comprising remote check deposits with mobile bill pay; ATMs; and treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and stop payment services. In addition, the company offers cash management deposit products, such as lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts, as well as banking services through telephone, mail, and personal appointments. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 52 full-service branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

