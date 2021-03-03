Financial Survey: Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) versus BG Medicine (OTCMKTS:BGMD)

BG Medicine (OTCMKTS:BGMD) and Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.5% of Biomerica shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of BG Medicine shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Biomerica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BG Medicine and Biomerica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BG Medicine N/A N/A N/A Biomerica -69.82% -42.18% -32.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BG Medicine and Biomerica’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BG Medicine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Biomerica $6.69 million 10.41 -$2.34 million ($0.23) -25.70

BG Medicine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Biomerica.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for BG Medicine and Biomerica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BG Medicine 0 0 0 0 N/A Biomerica 0 0 3 0 3.00

Biomerica has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 91.77%. Given Biomerica’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Biomerica is more favorable than BG Medicine.

Risk & Volatility

BG Medicine has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biomerica has a beta of -0.47, meaning that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Biomerica beats BG Medicine on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BG Medicine Company Profile

BG Medicine, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic products used to guide the patients suffering from heart failure and related disorders in the United States. The company offers BGM Galectin-3 Test, an in vitro diagnostic device that measures galectin-3 in serum or plasma by enzyme linked immunosorbent assay on a microtiter plate platform; and CardioSCORE Test, a multi-analyte biomarker-based blood test used for the assessment of near-term risk of atherothrombotic cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and ischemic stroke. It has license, development, and commercialization agreements with Abbott Laboratories, bioMÃ©rieux SA, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc., and Alere Inc. for the automated instrument versions of galectin-3 test; and a strategic collaboration with Abbott Laboratories to develop and commercialize galectin-3 assay kits, and related control kits and calibrators. The company was formerly known as Beyond Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to BG Medicine, Inc. in October 2004. BG Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other Foreign. The company was founded in September 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

