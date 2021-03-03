FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires Shares of 70,000 Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT)

FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.05% of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Get Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of BFT opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $19.57.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial technology, or information and business services. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.