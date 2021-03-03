FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 98.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $105.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.79. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.97 and a 52 week high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.