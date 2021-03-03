FineMark National Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $105,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $94.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $96.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

