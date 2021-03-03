FineMark National Bank & Trust Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $95.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.87. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $97.35.

About Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

