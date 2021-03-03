FineMark National Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Third Point LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $742,300,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA opened at $234.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.11. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $18.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.