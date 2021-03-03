FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 8,891 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 263.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,891 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Unilever were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13,019.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,090,000 after buying an additional 18,629,110 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Unilever by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,317 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $172,905,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $149,598,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $103,095,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Unilever stock opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.5139 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.33%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

