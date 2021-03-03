FineMark National Bank & Trust Raises Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 76.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,941 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Target were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Target by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,178 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after buying an additional 1,049,440 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,986,521 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,138,000 after buying an additional 68,502 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Target by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,124,852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $375,104,000 after buying an additional 434,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Target by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,921,409 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $339,186,000 after buying an additional 436,897 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.81.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $173.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.43. The company has a market cap of $86.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.