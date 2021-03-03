Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.28.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTT shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) alerts:

TSE FTT opened at C$33.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.44 billion and a PE ratio of 23.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Finning International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.59 and a 1-year high of C$35.00.

In other Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) news, Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar sold 1,396 shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.70, for a total transaction of C$45,650.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$895,767.54. Also, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 818 shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.18, for a total value of C$25,505.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$281,368.32. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,817 shares of company stock valued at $89,333.

About Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO)

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.