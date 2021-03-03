Firestone Capital Management Acquires 14,394 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 74.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 150.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 602,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,282,000 after acquiring an additional 361,960 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,407,000. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 882.6% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 132,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 119,432 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,045,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDE traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $30.34. The stock had a trading volume of 23,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,923. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $30.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average is $26.82.

