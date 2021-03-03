Firestone Capital Management Makes New $47,000 Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 20,143 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:POCT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.05. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,688. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.14. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17.

