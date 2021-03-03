Firestone Capital Management Makes New $87,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 867.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 18,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 191,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 48,526 shares during the period.

BATS:EFV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,861,284 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.98.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

