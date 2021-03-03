Firestone Capital Management Purchases 177 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist began coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock valued at $234,424,737. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,460,278. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $200.60. The company has a market cap of $355.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.54.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

