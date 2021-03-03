Firestone Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 0.7% of Firestone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.78. 92,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,440. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $138.54.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

