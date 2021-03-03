First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 117.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the third quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in First American Financial by 448.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First American Financial during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial stock opened at $53.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.64 and its 200-day moving average is $51.86. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.13. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. Analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FAF. Susquehanna increased their target price on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

