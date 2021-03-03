First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$16.07. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$15.99, with a volume of 663,870 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCR.UN. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on First Capital Realty from C$16.75 to C$17.25 in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a market cap of C$3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,350.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.86.

First Capital Realty Company Profile (TSE:FCR.UN)

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

