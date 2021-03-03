First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) & TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Head to Head Contrast

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) and TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC $52.49 million 2.29 -$24.61 million $0.87 4.60 TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness N/A N/A -$350,000.00 N/A N/A

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC 0 3 0 0 2.00 TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC presently has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential downside of 18.75%. Given First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC is more favorable than TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.6% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC -161.21% 6.50% 3.31% TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness N/A N/A N/A

Summary

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC beats TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Company Profile

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. manufactures and distributes hemp cigarettes. The company was formerly known as Molori Energy Inc. and changed its name to TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. in April 2020. TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

