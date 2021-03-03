First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,516 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.05% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 103.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 44,194 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.62.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,474. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $345,436.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,003.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFBC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.