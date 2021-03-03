First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $580,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $480,559.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.54. First Foundation Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.80%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Foundation during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 531.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FFWM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of First Foundation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

