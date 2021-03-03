First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.85

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.85 and last traded at $37.85, with a volume of 1047 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.39.

FMBH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.90.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.52 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other First Mid Bancshares news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 8,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $303,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 198,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,158,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 30,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,252.00. Insiders have sold a total of 56,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,389 over the last three months. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.