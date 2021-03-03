First Trust Advisors LP Has $755,000 Stock Holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 153,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 35,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OSBC shares. TheStreet upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

In related news, Chairman William B. Skoglund sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $77,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,425 shares of company stock worth $44,970 and have sold 9,350 shares worth $105,648. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $360.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.59.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 20.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.08%.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

