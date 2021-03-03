First Trust Advisors LP Has $881,000 Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,018 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 99,761 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,736 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 312,760 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 157,927 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,970 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 17,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 98,085 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 25,056 shares during the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

NYSE KGC opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KGC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “focus list” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James set a $13.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.