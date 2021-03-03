First Trust Advisors LP Has $898,000 Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,167 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 46.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHG opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86.

SHG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Banking Services, Credit Card Services, Securities Brokerage Services, Life Insurance Services, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

