First Trust Advisors LP Sells 7,891 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,977 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,891 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEM. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $57.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $89.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.96.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.33%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.