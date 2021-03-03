First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 63.4% from the January 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FTHI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.78. 1,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,355. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $21.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $376,000.

