First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the January 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:FDT traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $58.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,074. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $60.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.51.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.