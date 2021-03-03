First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a growth of 348.6% from the January 28th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

IFV traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.40. 660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,343. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.68. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.