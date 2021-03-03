First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Up 610.2% in February

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a growth of 610.2% from the January 28th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $55.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.51 and its 200 day moving average is $53.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 51,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 56,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter.

