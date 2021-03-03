FirstService (TSE:FSV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $175.03

Shares of FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$175.03 and traded as high as C$196.00. FirstService shares last traded at C$195.56, with a volume of 55,836 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FirstService to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Laurentian raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FirstService to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$165.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$183.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$175.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.67%.

FirstService Company Profile (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

