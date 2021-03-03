Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Hits New 1-Year High at $199.25

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $199.25 and last traded at $197.48, with a volume of 11172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 99.74, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.70.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,072,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,954 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,951.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total transaction of $3,194,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,961 shares of company stock worth $13,844,509 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Five Below by 422.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 118,103 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 20.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 32,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Five Below by 4.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Five Below by 44.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Five Below by 4.1% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

