FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Down 81.3% in February

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the January 28th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SKOR stock opened at $54.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day moving average of $54.85. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $55.41.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 22.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 308.1% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.