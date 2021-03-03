FlexShopper (FPAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ FPAY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,431. FlexShopper has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $54.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on FlexShopper in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

