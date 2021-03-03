FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,964 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair lowered shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

FLIR Systems stock opened at $53.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average is $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 1.52.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

