Flow Price Reaches $33.48 (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. One Flow coin can now be purchased for $33.48 or 0.00064022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a total market capitalization of $780.23 million and $103.64 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flow has traded up 48.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $252.81 or 0.00483365 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00073283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00078471 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00079459 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00054822 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.28 or 0.00478525 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars.

