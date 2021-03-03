Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) PT Raised to $40.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $42.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $985.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

